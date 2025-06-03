According to Bessent, China is now facing a key decision 📌

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the summit in Zurich, stated that China must decide whether it wants to be a credible partner on the international stage, and emphasized the need to transform its economy into a consumption-based model.
He also pointed to opportunities for deepening U.S.-Swiss cooperation in artificial intelligence and financial services. He highlighted the goals of the Trump administration, such as the development of precision manufacturing and maintaining the U.S. as an attractive place for investment through tax cuts and deregulation. Bessent also noted ongoing efforts to simplify global financial rules and capital requirements in collaboration with Swiss partners.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
U.S. indices are recovering after a shaky cash session open. Currently, the biggest gains are seen in the small-cap index US2000, up +1.40%, followed by US100 gaining 0.53%, and US500 rising 0.40%. At the same time, we observe a strong rebound in the U.S. dollar, whose strength is causing a 0.60% drop in the EURUSD pair.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.