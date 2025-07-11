Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Agricultural commodities muted ahead of USDA WASDE report📌WHEAT loses 0.7%

16:22 11 July 2025

Grain markets remain under pressure with prices hovering near lows, and hopes now rest on the upcoming USDA July WASDE report, set for release today on 4 PM GMT.

​​​​​​Corn – bullish hints from strong exports & ethanol

  • Old-crop corn exports are outperforming expectations, with total commitments at 102.3% of USDA’s forecast (vs. 94.4% 5-year average).

  • Ethanol production has rebounded and exceeded needed levels for five weeks.

  • Grain Market Insider expects upward revision to old-crop exports and possibly ethanol, lowered new-crop production estimate (due to reduced acreage).

  • No changes in new-crop yield or demand anticipated.

Soybean – tightening stocks on steady demand

  • Exports are tracking well, and inspections are slightly above the 5-year average.

  • Soybean crush is gaining momentum — May crush at 204M bushels vs. 192M last year.

  • Market watchers expect slightly higher old-crop exports and lower ending stocks.

  • New-crop ending stocks may also be trimmed due to acreage cuts.

  • No demand or yield changes expected for new soy crop.

Wheat – Quiet Adjustments Likely

  • Export sales slightly outpacing the norm (29.4% of USDA est. vs. 25.5% 5-year avg).

  • Export inspections are a bit behind schedule.

  • Expectations: slightly higher carryout due to larger planted acres and quarterly stocks.

  • No changes to wheat yield or demand expected.

 

Source: xStation5

