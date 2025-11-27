Alibaba has launched the first Quark AI Glasses in China, taking another step in the global race for dominance in the segment of AI-powered wearables. The starting price is 1,899 yuan, or approximately 268 dollars, highlighting the company's ambitious approach to making the product widely accessible on its home market. Deep integration with Alipay and Taobao significantly enhances its usability, covering payments and real-time price comparisons. Unlike the bulky VR headsets from Meta, which control over 80 percent of the market, Quark AI Glasses resemble regular glasses, attracting users who are reluctant to wear futuristic goggles. The glasses offer features such as live translation and shelf price recognition.

The offensive of Chinese tech giants in the field of artificial intelligence is gaining momentum. Alongside Alibaba’s recent chatbot updates, Xiaomi and Baidu have launched similar products, leaving little room for global leaders like Apple with Vision Pro or Samsung with Galaxy XR. At the same time, shares of Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD came under pressure following a report on the potential addition of these companies to the Pentagon's 1260H list, which includes entities linked to the Chinese military operating in the United States. The listing does not impose direct sanctions but signals reputational risk and may deter business partners, affecting valuations in the AI and electric vehicle sectors.

The launch of Quark AI Glasses highlights Alibaba’s strategic expansion in consumer AI, but geopolitical risks, including tensions between the United States and China, remain a significant factor pressuring Chinese tech companies.

Source: xStation5