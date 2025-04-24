Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Alphabet beats expectations, reporting strong Q1 2025 results 📊

21:39 24 April 2025

Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported significantly better-than-expected results for Q1 2025, beating market expectations. The company demonstrated strong revenue growth dynamics in key segments and delivered a markedly improved operating result, particularly evident in the crucial cloud segment. The company’s shares are up more than 4% in after-hours trading.

 

Alphabet shares are up more than 4% in after-hours trading. Source: xStation 

Alphabet reported revenue of $90.23 billion, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. This result exceeded the consensus expectations of $89.1 billion. The strong year-over-year growth was primarily driven by solid performance across the company’s core business segments. Google Search generated $50.7 billion, marking a 10% year-over-year increase. Stable momentum in the advertising segment—where the company achieved $66.89 billion, up 8% YoY—indicates a healthy financial position in Alphabet's most important business area. These figures are particularly noteworthy given market concerns over Google's ability to maintain its dominance in this segment.

At the operating income level, Alphabet delivered $30.61 billion, a 20% year-over-year increase, along with an improvement in operating margin to 33.92% (+2.29 percentage points). The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, representing nearly a 50% YoY increase and coming in 40% above consensus estimates. This net income marked the highest quarterly result in the company’s history.

Selected financial data for Alphabet – Q1 2025 (in $ billion, except EPS). Source: Alphabet, XTB Research


Revenue breakdown by segment (in $ billion). Source: Alphabet, XTB Research

What truly impressed investors were Alphabet’s very strong operating results. Effective cost management in a challenging environment is crucial for the continued monetization of the company’s rapidly growing business segments. Notably, Google Cloud delivered an operating income of $2.18 billion, beating market expectations by 12%. This result is also 142% higher than a year ago.

Moreover, contrary to market expectations, this figure exceeded the result from Q4 2024, marking the highest operating profit in the cloud segment in the company’s history and signaling continued improvement in Alphabet’s operating margin.

Operating Results by Segment (in $ billion). Source: Alphabet, XTB Research

 
 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

25.04.2025
19:11

Daily Summary: Wall Street wavers after Trump remarks 🚩 Bitcoin hits 2-month high

U.S. stock indexes are rising during today’s session but gave back part of their gains following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump...

 18:33

Three markets to watch next week (25.04.2025)

The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...

 17:51

⚡Gold tumbles 2%

Gold prices (GOLD) have declined since the metal tested the $3500 area. Today’s session brings another strong downward move, with gold losing...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app