Alphabet drops 1.5% amid possible forced by DoJ split Android, Chrome and Google Play

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) are losing nearly 1.5% in today's session amid news of a possible forced split of Google by the US government. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday evening said it may recommend splitting Google's core businesses, separating the company's Android search, Chrome and Google Play app store operations, to stop the company's monopoly market position.

“This would prevent Google from using products like Chrome, Play and Android to gain an advantage over rivals or new entrants in Google search and Google search-related products and features - including new search access points and features such as artificial intelligence,” - the government said in a statement.

Source: xStation