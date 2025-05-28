Amazon-Stellantis SmartCockpit Partnership Ends After Three Years

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.US) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA.US) confirmed the termination of their SmartCockpit software collaboration, ending a partnership that aimed to integrate Amazon's technology into Jeep, Fiat, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles.
The project, announced in January 2022, promised seamless connectivity between drivers' homes and vehicles with personalized climate, navigation, and home automation features. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2024, the SmartCockpit system was designed to transform the in-vehicle experience.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
"Stellantis remains a valuable partner for Amazon," the companies said, calling the decision mutual and strategic. The dissolution highlights challenges traditional automakers face in mastering software-defined vehicle architecture compared to Tesla and other EV pioneers.
Both companies will maintain their relationship through Amazon Web Services and Alexa integration in select Stellantis vehicles. Stellantis also announced Antonio Filosa as its new CEO on Wednesday.
Amazon (D1)
The stock is currently trading near the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Bulls will aim to stay above the retracement, targeting the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, while bears will try to push the price toward the 30-day SMA at $192.47.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.