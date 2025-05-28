Amazon-Stellantis SmartCockpit Partnership Ends After Three Years

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.US) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA.US) confirmed the termination of their SmartCockpit software collaboration, ending a partnership that aimed to integrate Amazon's technology into Jeep, Fiat, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles.

The project, announced in January 2022, promised seamless connectivity between drivers' homes and vehicles with personalized climate, navigation, and home automation features. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2024, the SmartCockpit system was designed to transform the in-vehicle experience.

"Stellantis remains a valuable partner for Amazon," the companies said, calling the decision mutual and strategic. The dissolution highlights challenges traditional automakers face in mastering software-defined vehicle architecture compared to Tesla and other EV pioneers.

Both companies will maintain their relationship through Amazon Web Services and Alexa integration in select Stellantis vehicles. Stellantis also announced Antonio Filosa as its new CEO on Wednesday.

Amazon (D1)

The stock is currently trading near the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Bulls will aim to stay above the retracement, targeting the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, while bears will try to push the price toward the 30-day SMA at $192.47.