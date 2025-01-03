Another day of weakness in the automotive market. Stellantis shares lose nearly 4% 🚗

Shares of Stellantis NV (STLAM.IT) and Volkswagen AG (VOW1.DE) lost value in this week's final trading session, as some of their plug-in cars lost access to U.S. tax credits under stricter regulations that went into effect this week. The VW ID.4 crossover lost its full $7,500 tax credit, according to the latest list from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency. Some Stellantis models also ceased to qualify for the credits.
What's more, Stellantis passenger car production at its Italian plants fell to 283,090 vehicles in 2024 (down 45.7% year-on-year), the lowest since 1956, according to data from the FIM-CISL labor union.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Automotive stocks are once again under pressure from the supply side. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.