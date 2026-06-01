Anthropic filed a confidential IPO request

Anthropic, the creator of the Claude language models, confidentially filed a draft S-1 form with the US SEC, starting the formal preparation process for its initial public offering. The number of shares, price range, and final debut date have not yet been determined, and the decision to go public will depend on market conditions.

Anthropic's potential IPO would be one of the most important and largest debuts of the AI era, and one of the most anticipated.

The company, supported by Amazon and Google, among others, may use public market funds to further finance costly work on AI models and computing infrastructure. Investors will be eagerly awaiting details from the S-1 document, especially the company's financial data, growth rate, and planned valuation.



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