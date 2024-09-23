Barclays boosts sentiment around Tesla shares ⚡

Barclays is reinforcing bullish sentiment on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock in Monday trading after the bank said Tesla will report deliveries of 470,000 units in Q3, up 8% year over year and above Tesla’s own consensus of 461,000. Volume growth in Q3 will be driven almost entirely by China, as demand in Europe remains weak. Tesla has said it plans to launch FSD (Full Self-Driving) in China early next year, pending regulatory approval. Barclays’ price target on Tesla remains at $220.
Tesla is currently in an uptrend pattern, as evidenced by upwardly tilted exponential moving averages.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.