Big Tech fuels Wall Street recovery at the end of the week 📈

Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President Trump's suggestion that the tariffs scheduled for April 2nd may be somewhat flexible.
Tesla (TSLA.US: +4.6%) is gaining the most at the moment, with shares of Apple (AAPL.US: +0.3%), Meta (META.US: +1.3%), Amazon (AMZN.US: +0.3%), and Alphabet (GOOGL.US: +0.1%) also in the green. On the other hand, Microsoft (MSFT.US: -0.5%) and nearly the entire semiconductor sector (including NVDA.US: -1.1%) are losing.
The US100 contract has reversed nearly 1.3% from today's low. The index is likely to close the week in the green for the first time in a month. Source: xStation5
