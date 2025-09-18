Read more
Binancecoin gains 3% reaching ATH near $1000 📈

12:26 18 September 2025

Binancecoin gains today 3% driven by improving sentiments on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and speculative demand on altcoins. Below we can see that on a daily interval. Technically, we can expect that the $1000 level may be a significant resistance level due to psychologically barrier and 1:1 symmetrical pattern.

Binancecoin (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

