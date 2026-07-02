  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

17:37 · 2 July 2026

📈 Bitcoin climbs above $62K

Bitcoin moved sharply higher after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll (NFP) data, climbing from around $61,000 to $62,000, while news that Japanese investment firm MetaPlanet had acquired an additional 2,823 BTC worth approximately $170 million further boosted market sentiment. The large purchase reinforced confidence that institutional demand for Bitcoin remains intact and also contributed to a partial short squeeze, increasing trading activity and supporting the rally. If buying momentum continues, the next major upside targets lie in the $73,000–77,000 range, while some long-term analysts continue to point to a potential move toward $200,000 over the coming years. Nevertheless, Bitcoin's outlook remains heavily dependent on macroeconomic conditions, including Federal Reserve policy, inflation trends, and overall risk appetite. At the same time, Citigroup yesterday lowered its 12-month Bitcoin price target to $82,000, still implying roughly 35% upside from current levels.

Key takeaways

  • Citi lowered its 12-month Bitcoin price target from $112,000 to $82,000, while reducing its Ethereum forecast from $3,175 to $2,240.
  • The bank cited weaker investor demand, persistent ETF outflows, and the slow pace of U.S. cryptocurrency legislation as the main reasons for its more cautious outlook.
  • Bitcoin remains roughly 50% below its October 2025 all-time high and continues to trade below its long-term moving averages.
  • Citi now expects zero net inflows into crypto ETFs over the next year, compared with its previous forecast of $10 billion in net inflows.
  • In its recession scenario, Citi sees Bitcoin falling to $53,000, implying roughly 15% downside from current prices.

Bitcoin (D1)

Bitcoin has experienced three major bearish impulses since the autumn of 2025. In each of the previous two declines, the price eventually recovered above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, which in the current cycle would imply a rebound toward approximately $67,000. The main resistance levels are now the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $73,000 and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA200), shown by the red line, currently located around $77,000. Initial support remains in the $57,000–58,000 zone, where buyers stepped in at the turn of June and July. Today's weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report, showing payroll growth of just under 60,000 jobs versus expectations of more than 100,000, provided an additional short-term catalyst for Bitcoin's rebound.

Source: xStation 5

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