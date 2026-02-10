🚨 Bitcoin drops to $69,000 📉 A 1:1 correction scenario?

Bitcoin is sliding to $69,000 today and the chart shows some clear similarities between the late-October selloff, when price fell from roughly $112,000 to around $80,000, and the most recent leg down from about $97,000 to $60,000.
- If we assume a 1:1 replay of that earlier move, not only as a pullback but also in terms of the rebound and the consolidation that followed, the $72,000–$73,000 area could emerge as a meaningful resistance zone. That would mirror the prior rebound of roughly 20%, when Bitcoin climbed from around $80,000 in November to about $97,000 in early 2026.
- If a similar amount of time were to pass before the next major impulse (potentially another downside leg), the next volatility spike might not show up until April. And if the next move were to match the previous downswing in magnitude on a 1:1 basis, Bitcoin could potentially drop toward $49,000, measured from the $72,000 area.
- Meanwhile, the RSI has rebounded from extremely oversold levels near 18 and now sits just below 32. To truly flip the bearish momentum, Bitcoin would likely need to reclaim levels above $80,000. However, the heavy supply suggested around $72,000–$73,000 indicates the market remains cautious and still visibly “shaken.”
Bitcoin (D1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Chart of the day: DE40 outperforms European peers 🇩🇪 📈 Big cap earnings drive stellar gains 🚀
Economic calendar: US Jobless Claims and ECB Speeches to Offer Markets Breathing Room (12.02.2026)
BREAKING: Pound frozen after lower-than-expected GDP data from UK 🇬🇧 📉
Morning wrap (12.02.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.