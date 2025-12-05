Bitcoin loses 3% 📉Technical bearish flag pattern?

Bitcoin is posting a 3% decline, partly driven by a brief weakening of sentiment in the U.S. stock market, where major indices have given back part of their previous gains. On the other hand, we have not seen any news that could directly hurt cryptocurrencies, which suggests that the pullback is more technical and cyclical in nature. Looking at Bitcoin’s chart, we can see a potential bearish flag pattern that has already appeared twice before during the drop from around 126,000 USD.
If the price breaks downward from the pattern and confirms it, the potential decline could reach as much as 20 percent, targeting the 69,000–70,000 USD region, which corresponds to the local pre-halving peak from 2024. On the flip side, a move back above 95,000 USD could invalidate the pattern and increase the probability of a rally toward 100,000 USD.
Bitcoin (H1, D1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Most key on-chain indicators are currently signal bearish momentum for Bitcoin. Source: CryptoQuant
Daily summary: Dollar rebounds on hawkish cut expectations, equities turn red (08.12.2025)
COFFEE dips 2% on new production estimates and delayed EU regulation ☕️ 📉
US OPEN: Stable start of a Fed week 🏦 Trump flags antitrust concerns on Netflix-Warner (08.12.2025)
🛢️Oil Prices Dip 1%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.