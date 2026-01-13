Bitcoin rises to $92k 📈 Will Strategy shares rebound?

Yesterday, Strategy (MSTR.US) decided to purchase 13.6k BTC, lifting its bitcoin holdings to nearly 687k BTC; the stock rose by more than 3% during yesterday’s U.S. session and is up by over 1% today ahead of the market open. It was the company’s largest purchase since summer 2025. Strategy’s shares are currently trading broadly in line with the value of the bitcoin it holds, suggesting a gradual stabilization compared with previous weeks, when the stock traded slightly below the value of its BTC reserves.
Strategy’s average BTC acquisition price is now roughly USD 75,000, which gives the company a fairly “solid cushion” in a downside scenario and is almost 1:1 consistent with the April 2025 correction low (panic triggered by Trump’s tariffs). Despite a stronger U.S. dollar, Bitcoin has stabilized around USD 90,000 and, after the latest dip, managed to rebound relatively quickly back toward USD 92,000. So far in 2026, demand for “hard assets” (mainly precious metals) has persisted despite the stronger dollar, which could ultimately also benefit Bitcoin.
Source: xStation5
MSTR (D1 timeframe)
MSTR shares are down nearly 70% from their highs, something that in recent years has typically occurred only during deep Bitcoin bear markets. On the one hand, the stock faces “competition” from spot Bitcoin ETFs, which reduce traditional-market demand for the company’s shares as a kind of “proxy” for direct BTC exposure. On the other hand, any return of a BTC bull market should clearly revive the stock from deeply oversold levels. The RSI and MACD indicators are turning upward, and if Bitcoin manages to break above USD 95,000, the rally in the stock price could accelerate meaningfully.
Source: xStation5
Euphoria hits semiconductor stocks 📈 KLA Corp hits an all-time high
Experimental drug suspended❓💊 Shares od Disc Medicine lose as much as 7% 🚨
Divorce of Europe and the USA over Greenland
The commodity sell off extends, as tech stocks surge and US banks recover
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.