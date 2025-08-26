Bitcoin slides to $110k as investors attention shifts to Ethereum

Bitcoin loses today, sliding to $110k as profit-taking drives the price of major cryptocurrency lower, with significantly weaker US ETF inflows. Investors focus more on Ethereum, second-largest cryptocurrency, where volumes and activity across the US ETFs is much larger than Bitcoin now, signalling that risk appetite on the crypto market did not wane, but rather changed into more 'risky' cryptocurrencies, not only BTC.
BITCOIN (H1)
The price tests today a lower band of declining price channel, near $110k. Short-term trend signals weakening sentiments across the largest cryptocurrency.
Source: xStation5
While Bitcoin falls, Ethereum is moving up, however from all-time high the price of ETH also dropped almost 8%.
Source; xStation5
