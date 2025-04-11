Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BlackRock with a new AUM record, although results are disappointing 📊

13:03 11 April 2025

BlackRock (BLK.US) reported its Q1 2025 results, which came in slightly below expectations. These results do not yet include the market panic that emerged after Trump's "Liberation Day," but they already reflect increased investor uncertainty, resulting in lower-than-expected net inflows. Nevertheless, the fund set another record in assets under management, reaching $11.58 trillion at the end of Q1 2025, up 11% year-over-year.

Pre-market trading indicates a slightly positive opening (about 0.7% above yesterday's close), although this is not so much due to a positive investor reception of the results as it is due to the earlier pricing of potential weakness from the strong declines in the last week.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app


Source: xStation

BlackRock reported below-expectation results on almost every key financial metric. Although the company's revenue was $5.28 billion, which is close to the estimated $5.3 billion, its net inflows amounted to $84.17 billion, nearly $12 billion less than the consensus estimate. Institutional net outflows of $37.18 billion indicate a slight deterioration in sentiment among professional clients.

There is a sharp decline in revenues in the performance fee segment, although, given the significant declines in the U.S. market since the beginning of the year and a record-low quarter, this should not come as a big surprise.

The company's operating margin was 32.2%, almost 4 percentage points lower than the consensus expectation.

A positive aspect of the results, however, is the adjusted EPS, which came in at $11.30—over $1 higher than the consensus estimate.

1Q25 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

  • Assets under management $11.58 trillion, +11% y/y, estimate $11.62 trillion 
  • Adjusted EPS $11.30 vs. $9.81 y/y, estimate $10.11
  • Net inflows $84.17 billion, +47% y/y, estimate $96.02 billion
    • Long-term inflows $83.35 billion, estimate $105.15 billion
    • Institutional net outflows $37.18 billion
    • Retail net inflows $13.12 billion
    • Equity net inflows $19.31 billion, estimate $35.41 billion
    • Fixed Income net inflows $37.74 billion
  • Revenue $5.28 billion, estimate $5.3 billion
    • Investment advisory performance fees $60 million, -71% y/y, estimate $126.9 million
    • Base fees and securities lending revenue $4.40 billion, +16% y/y, estimate $4.36 billion
    • Technology services revenue $436 million, +16% y/y, estimate $439.4 million
  • Operating margin 32.2%, estimate 36%
  • Adjusted operating margin 43.2%, estimate 42.6%
  • Total expenses $3.58 billion, +18% y/y, estimate $3.4 billion

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.04.2025
19:04

Daily summary: Bitcoin gains 5%, Wall Street tries to recover into week's end📈

U.S. indexes have recovered their opening losses and are heading toward the end of the session in positive territory (Nasdaq: +1.1%, S&P 500: +1.2%,...

 18:43

Wheat surges 3% on US drought and unfavorable Russian weather hurting exports 📈

Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) surges almost 3% today, reaching a key technical level as global trade tensions persist. What's even...

 17:59

GOLD gains 1.5% 📈

Gold is reaching new all-time highs today, rising by over 1.5% (having gained more than 2% at its peak), as demand for the precious metal remains very...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app