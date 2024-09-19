Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BOE in focus after the Fed

07:30 19 September 2024

Market prepares for the BOE

The US may have experienced whipsaw price action on the back of yesterday’s Fed rate cut, but there has been a straightforward welcome to the Fed’s dovish leap into its rate cutting cycle in Asia and Europe. The Nikkei is higher by 2.5% and the Hang Seng is higher by more than 1.8%. European futures markets are also pointing to a higher open later this morning, the FTSE 100 is expected to open up 0.7%. US futures are also higher on Thursday morning. The gold price initially rallied to a fresh record high on the back of the 50bp rate cut from the Fed, before faltering at this level, however the price of gold is rising once more as we move towards the open of the European session.

A new era for central banking

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Yesterday’s meeting hailed a new era for central banking. The Fed slashed their interest rate forecasts even though their forecasts for core PCE inflation are not set to fall back to the Fed’s own target rate until 2026. The Fed have ditched waiting for inflation to fall back to target before aggressively starting their rate-cutting campaign. This would not have happened in past decades, and it suggests that the Fed is less guided by its inflation target than it once was, and instead avoiding a recession is its chief focus.  Fed chair Jerome Powell said that starting the US’s rate cutting cycle with a large move lower would protect against a downturn. However, there are some who worry that this is over-optimistic, and it does not take account of another flare up in inflation. This is why we expect gold to continue to trade with an upward bias in the medium term.

The bond market reaction to last night’s Fed meeting is interesting, US bond yields closed higher across the curve, including 2-year yields. Even though the Fed was more dovish than expected and downwardly revised their expectations for interest rates, the market was still ahead of the Fed, and was pricing in more interest rate cuts, particularly for this year. This means that the market reaction to a Fed meeting which was considered dovish, could lead to rising bond yields (bearish for bond prices) and a scaling back of rate cut expectations.

BOE: more predictable than the Fed

The focus will now shift to the Bank of England decision later today. There is only a 15% chance of a rate cut priced in by the swaps market, and we think it is highly unlikely that the BOE will cut rates today. The BOE is more predictable than other central banks, as it prefers to change interest rates at meetings where it delivers its monetary policy reports. Hence the first-rate cut came in August, and the market expects the second rate cut in November.

We do not think that the BOE will follow the Fed because service price inflation is still too high in the UK. There are a further 8 rate cuts priced in for the US in the coming months, in the UK, there are less than 6 cuts. This should keep recent dollar gains capped.

Watch any changes to quantitative tightening (QT)

The BOE is not expected to cut rates later today, there will be no press conference, so traders will be parsing the BOE’s statement and minutes from this meeting, to see if what the BOE could do next. There are two things worth watching: 1, if the BOE sounds concerned about the UK’; s growth outlook, this could take the shine off sterling. 2, The BOE could increase the size of its quantitative tightening programme to reduce the size of its bloated balance sheet. If this happens then it looks like the BOE will be giving with one hand (expected future rate cuts) and taking away with another (reducing the money supply). Ultimately, reducing the balance sheet should be anti-inflationary, so while cutting rates and reducing the balance sheet at the same time may seem contradictory, reducing the size of the balance sheet could offer more scope to cut interest rates down the line.

Why the reaction to the BOE meeting could be mild: the Fed

Overall, because of concerns about UK inflation and wage pressures we think that there is limited scope for the market to recalibrate their expectations for BOE rate cuts for the next year. This could limit the market reaction to this meeting. Instead, we expect the market Fed rate decision to be the biggest driver of financial markets as the market settles on what their decision means for asset prices for the long term.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator