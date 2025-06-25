BP shares surge on takeover speculation as Shell suggests a historic deal 📌

BP shares soared as much as 9.30% in the US stock market, as Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that Shell is in early-stage talks to acquire its London-based rival. While no deal is confirmed and terms remain undisclosed, the news comes amid growing speculation that BP, under pressure from years of underperformance and activist investor Elliott Management, could become a takeover target. Shell has reportedly been exploring the merits of a deal since May, though a spokesperson emphasized the company remains focused on performance and simplification.
If completed, the acquisition would be one of the largest in European history, potentially creating a European oil behemoth capable of rivaling U.S. giants ExxonMobil and Chevron. The combined company would produce nearly 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and dominate the liquefied natural gas market. However, analysts warn the deal would be expensive, possibly requiring a 20% premium over BP’s £58 billion valuation, and could raise antitrust concerns in fuel retail markets.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.