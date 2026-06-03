BREAKING: ADP above expectations! 📈

03.06.2026 - ADP Employment Change - Non Farm (May)
- Published: 122k
- Expected: 110k
- Previous: 105k
- Revision: 109k
The ADP employment change, excluding agriculture, showed a rise above expectations of 122,000. This is a noticeable surprise, exceeding expectations of around 110,000.
This increase represents the highest employment growth, based on this indicator, since April 2025, although it is still below the long-term average from the first half of the 2020s.
The market reaction to this news is muted.
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
Night-time escalation with Iran. Oil close to $100 again
Market watch 🚩 Oil up 2% amid Middle East Tensions; Inditex surges despite European stocks weakness
Middle East peace deal delay threatens AI rally
AUDUSD: Australia GDP slows as markets focus on the RBA policy outlook 🪙
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.