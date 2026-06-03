BREAKING: ADP above expectations! 📈

03.06.2026 - ADP Employment Change - Non Farm (May)

Published: 122k

Expected: 110k

Previous: 105k

Revision: 109k

The ADP employment change, excluding agriculture, showed a rise above expectations of 122,000. This is a noticeable surprise, exceeding expectations of around 110,000.

This increase represents the highest employment growth, based on this indicator, since April 2025, although it is still below the long-term average from the first half of the 2020s.

The market reaction to this news is muted.

EURUSD (M1)

Source: xStation5