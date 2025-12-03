BREAKING: ADP employment goes negative❗️EURUSD breaks over 1.167 📈

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for November:
- ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual -32K; forecast 5K; previous 42K;
The US employment fell unexpectedly according to newest ADP report, which recorded the loss of 32 thousand jobs in November, the lowest reading since january 2016.
"Hiring has been choppy of late as employers weather cautious consumers and an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "And while November's slowdown was broad-based, it was led by a pullback among small businesses."
EURUSD climbed back above 1.167 for the first time since late October, as fresh data reinforced market expectations of a December rate cut in the US. The release is especially important for the Fed, which will hold its upcoming FOMC meeting without the official NFP data, due on December 16th.
Source: xStation5
