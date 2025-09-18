BREAKING: Bank of England holds interest rates unchanged

The Bank of England decided to hold interest rates in the United Kingdom unchanged at 4%, in line with market expectations. BoE MPC Vote Cut Actual 2 (Forecast 2, Previous 5)

BoE MPC Vote Unchanged Actual 7 (Forecast 7, Previous 4)

BoE MPC Vote Hike Actual 0 (Forecast 0, Previous 0) BoE alerts about the risk of second-round effects on wages and prices; “gradual and careful" approach remains appropriate. The comment seems quite hawkish. Traders keep Bank of England rate bets steady, seeing now 6bps more cuts this year. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.