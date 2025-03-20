Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Bank of England holds interest rates unchanged. GBPUSD gains

12:00 20 March 2025

BoE Bank Rate: 4.5% vs 4.5% exp. and 4.5% previously

  • BoE MPC Vote Unchanged: 8 vs 7 exp. and 0 previously
  • BoE MPC Vote Hike: 0 vs 0 exp. and 0 previously
  • BoE MPC Vote Cut: 1 (BoE Dhingra) vs 2 exp. and 9 previously

BoE raised UK Q1 2025 GDP forecast to 0.25% from 0.1% previously, signalling that a January and February data from the UK economy came in line with expectations. BoE Mann has dropped a call for the 50 bps rate cut.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

GBPUSD pair gains after the BoE decided to hold rates unchanged, in line with markets expectations. BoE Governor, Bailely commented that interest rates in the UK are on a 'gradually declining path' and 'gradual and careful' stance is appropriate. According to the bank advanced economies face downside risks and global uncertainty has increased since February 2025, also in the United Kingdom. Bank of England signals that average pay growth in 2025 will beset  between 3.5 - 4% YoY according to sources.

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

21.03.2025
15:05

Three markets to watch next week (21.03.2025)

This week, the key event was the FOMC conference and Jerome Powell's speech. The Federal Reserve emphasized the high level of uncertainty surrounding...

 15:04

3 markets to watch

This week has been all about uncertainty. As we have mentioned in previous notes, there is a deficit of confidence in financial markets right now, which...

 14:51

US30 down 1% 📉FedEx shares sink 10% as company lowers guidance. US economy slows down?

U.S. stock markets are sliding in the final session of the week, with the US30, US500, and US100 indices all down about 1%. Market volatility is elevated...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app