BREAKING: Bank of England holds rates as expected 📌 GBPUSD ticks down on dovish vote split 📉

12:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom, BoE interest rate decision:
-
Reference rate: actual: 3,75%, forecast: 3,75%, previous: 3,75%
-
Vote split (hike-hold-cut): actual: 0-5-4, forecast: 0-7-2, previous: 0-4-5
The pound is extending its decline (GBPUSD down 0.8%; EURGBP up 0.6%), driven by a dovish split in the MPC vote, where four members favored an immediate rate cut (vs. two expected). The dip comes despite significant pressure already recorded during early trading. In the debt markets, two-year gilt yields retreated to approximately 3.65% after the central bank opted to hold rates.
Swap markets have aggressively ramped up bets for monetary easing in 2026, now pricing in nearly two full rate cuts (-44 basis points) by year-end. This dovish shift in expectations is largely a reaction to the Bank of England’s updated economic projections. The central bank lowered its 2026 GDP growth forecast from 1.2% to 0.9% and now sees inflation falling to 2.1% (down from 2.8% previously), with expectations that it will undershoot the 2% target throughout 2027 and 2028.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
Market update: recovery takes hold, but investors remain on edge
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.