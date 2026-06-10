BREAKING: BoC Leaves No Surprises; Canadian Interest Rates Unchanged 🚨

The Bank of Canada (BoC) kept its overnight rate unchanged at 2.25%, in line with market expectations. Below are the key takeaways from the policy statement and Governor Macklem's remarks:
Economy in a Tough Spot
The BoC openly acknowledges that it is facing a classic stagflation dilemma — weak economic growth combined with rising prices, described by the Bank itself as a "monetary policy dilemma."
Economic activity remains subdued, employment has been virtually unchanged since the beginning of 2026, and the economy is expected to remain in a state of excess supply even as GDP growth is projected to rebound in Q2.
Inflation: Mainly an Energy Story, Not Broad-Based Pressure
The Bank is effectively looking through the short-term impact of the Iran conflict on inflation. The key message is that policymakers do not yet see clear evidence that higher energy prices are spilling over into other categories.
Inflation is expected to hover around 3% over the coming months before gradually easing. Oil prices are currently about USD 10 per barrel higher than assumed in the Bank's April forecast, representing a meaningful revision to the outlook.
Forward Guidance: Risks in Both Directions
The BoC is clearly signaling flexibility and optionality:
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Rate cuts remain possible if the United States introduces additional trade restrictions.
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Rate hikes — potentially consecutive ones — could be considered if inflation proves more persistent and broad-based.
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Holding rates steady remains the current stance as policymakers balance risks on both sides.
What to Watch Next
Governor Macklem emphasized that the Bank will closely monitor whether inflationary pressures begin to spread beyond the energy sector.
He also noted that monthly labor market data remain highly volatile, meaning individual employment reports are unlikely to drive policy decisions on their own. Instead, the BoC will focus on broader trends in inflation and economic activity when assessing future rate moves.
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