BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉

13.03.2026 - Canada Employment data (February):

Employment Change: -83,9k (Expected: 10,3k; Previous: -24,8k)

Part Time Employment: 24,5k (Previous: -69,7k)

Participation Rate: 64,9% (Previous: 65%)

Unemployment Rate: 6,7% (Expected: 6,6%; Previous: 6,5%)

Canada Labour market has been showing signs or major although irregular tightening for quite some time, and situation only seems to be getting worse.

Huge and unexpected swifts in-between permanent and part time roles imply uncertain and fragile market.

Combined with falling participation rate and growing unemployment at the same time, it paints bleak picture for Canada economy.

Very weak labor data transpire in huge spike in USD value compared to CAD, despite weak GDP data from US itself.

USDCAD (M5)

Source: xStation5