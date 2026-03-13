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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:05 · 13 March 2026

BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉

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13.03.2026 - Canada Employment data (February):

  • Employment Change: -83,9k (Expected: 10,3k; Previous: -24,8k) 
  • Part Time Employment: 24,5k (Previous: -69,7k) 
  • Participation Rate: 64,9% (Previous: 65%) 
  • Unemployment Rate: 6,7% (Expected: 6,6%; Previous: 6,5%) 

Canada Labour market has been showing signs or major although irregular tightening for quite some time, and situation only seems to be getting worse. 

Huge and unexpected swifts in-between permanent and part time roles imply uncertain and fragile market.

Combined with falling participation rate and growing unemployment at the same time, it paints bleak picture for Canada economy. 

Very weak labor data transpire in huge spike in USD value compared to CAD, despite weak GDP data from US itself. 

USDCAD (M5)

 

Source: xStation5

 

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