CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Canadian CPI slightly higher than expected. USDCAD reacts

13:33 24 June 2025

Canadian CPI YoY: 1.7% (Forecast 1.7%, Previous 1.7%)

  • MoM: 0.6% vs 0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously

USDCAD strengthened at 12 PM GMT and after slightly hotter monthly Canadian CPI reading at 12:30 PM GMT, the pair still holds its gains. However, the pair weakened minutes after the data release.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Market News

