CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Canadian IPPI higher that expected 📌

13:31 21 July 2025

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for June:

  • IPPI: actual 1.7% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY;

  • IPPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - RMPI for June:

  • actual 1.1% YoY; previous -2.8% YoY;

  • actual 2.7% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

In June 2025, Canada’s Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 0.4% month-over-month and 1.7% year-over-year, driven mainly by a sharp increase in prices for non-ferrous metals—especially unwrought platinum group metals—and meat products like chicken and beef due to seasonal demand and tight supply. Energy and petroleum prices also edged higher, particularly diesel, while refined gasoline fell despite higher crude oil prices. Other food products such as canola and soybean oil saw strong gains amid reduced domestic supply.

However, some sectors like motor vehicles and electronics saw price declines, moderating overall growth. Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) jumped 2.7% month-over-month, led by a 6.8% surge in crude energy prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as well as higher prices for metal ores and livestock, particularly hogs, driven by export demand and strong seasonal consumption.

 

 

