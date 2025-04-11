BREAKING: China imposes additional tariffs on U.S. goods 🚨

The Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of China announced that, starting April 12, a new, higher tariff rate on U.S. goods will take effect at 125% (previously 84%).This move followed Trump’s decision to raise U.S. tariffs on China. The US100 briefly dropped on the news, but the move isn't very significant, taking into account current market volatility. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation

