BREAKING: China issues implementation rules on port fees on US ships

Key takeaways China has announced new rules on port fees

China has announced new rules on port fees specifically targeting US-owned, -operated, -built, or -flagged vessels docking at Chinese ports. These fees will start at approximately $56 per net ton beginning October 14, 2025, mirroring the US fees imposed on Chinese ships entering American ports. However, China has exempted Chinese-made ships owned by US companies from these fees, reflecting a nuanced approach amid escalating trade disputes. This move is part of a broader tit-for-tat strategy in the ongoing economic rivalry between the two powers.

