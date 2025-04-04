Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: China retaliates with tariffs❗️

11:24 4 April 2025

The People's Republic of China has just announced an additional 34% tariff on all imports from the USA, which will take effect on April 10. The retaliation is proportional to the tariff rate announced for China during "Liberation Day," although it is still lower than the total 54% imposed on China by Donald Trump.

Technology companies with significant exposure to China (in both production and sales markets) are seeing losses in after-hours trading. We are also observing an appreciation of the yuan and another spike in the volatility index.

The announcement has halted today's depreciation of the yuan. xStation5

 

The VIX volatility index is currently breaking another high. xStation5

 

US100 futures are extending their declines. Mag7 companies are posting deep losses in after-hours trading. xStation5

