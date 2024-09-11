BREAKING: crude oil inventories slightly below expectations and higher thant one week ago 📌

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 0.833M; forecast 0.900M; previous -6.873M;

Gasoline Inventories: actual 2.310M; forecast -0.400M; previous 0.848M;

EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 2.308M; forecast 0.300M; previous -0.371M; Crude oil was trading at $66.70 just before the latest release, but it has since dropped to $65.95, marking a decrease of approximately 1.20%. This decline brings crude oil to its lowest level since the first half of 2023. Overall, OIl.WTI is currently trading 0.30% lower.

