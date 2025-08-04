BREAKING: Durable goods slightly better than expected 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June:
- Durables Excluding Defense: actual -9.4% MoM; forecast -9.4% MoM; previous 15.5% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Transport: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Factory Orders: actual -4.8% MoM; forecast -4.9% MoM; previous 8.3% MoM;
- Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
New US factory orders fell 4.8% in June to $611.7 billion, reversing part of May’s 8.3% gain, while shipments rose for a second month by 0.5% to $602.4 billion. Unfilled orders continued their upward trend, climbing 1.0% to $1.47 trillion, with the unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio increasing to 7.03 from 6.98. Inventories also edged up 0.2% to $945.6 billion, marking gains in eight of the past nine months, while the inventories-to-shipments ratio remained steady at 1.57.
The durable goods and factory orders report did not have any significant market impact. EURUSD remains in a narrow consolidation.
Source: xStation 5
