CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: Durable goods slightly better than expected 📌

15:02 4 August 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June:

  • Durables Excluding Defense: actual -9.4% MoM; forecast -9.4% MoM; previous 15.5% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Factory Orders: actual -4.8% MoM; forecast -4.9% MoM; previous 8.3% MoM;
  • Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

New US factory orders fell 4.8% in June to $611.7 billion, reversing part of May’s 8.3% gain, while shipments rose for a second month by 0.5% to $602.4 billion. Unfilled orders continued their upward trend, climbing 1.0% to $1.47 trillion, with the unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio increasing to 7.03 from 6.98. Inventories also edged up 0.2% to $945.6 billion, marking gains in eight of the past nine months, while the inventories-to-shipments ratio remained steady at 1.57.

The durable goods and factory orders report did not have any significant market impact. EURUSD remains in a narrow consolidation.

 

Source: xStation 5

