BREAKING: ECB keep rates unchanged 📌 EURUSD back below 1,1700 📉 🇪🇺

ECB Deposit Rate Actual 2% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2.00%)
The European Central Bank maintained its key policy rates, including the deposit rate at 2%, in a consensus decision that highlighted rising risks to both economic growth and inflation.
Moving forward, the Governing Council will adhere to its meeting-by-meeting, data-dependent approach, with future interest rate adjustments hinging on new inflation forecasts that incorporate recent energy price shocks. Despite these challenges, the bank introduced no immediate hiking bias, asserting that it remains well-positioned to navigate the evolving risk landscape.
In the currency markets, EURUSD showed immediate sensitivity to the news, testing the 30-period exponential moving average (light purple) on the M15 interval. However, the pair soon rebounded from this technical support level and is currently trading back near the psychological 1.1700 mark.
Source: xStation5
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