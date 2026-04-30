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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:16 · 30 April 2026

BREAKING: ECB keep rates unchanged 📌 EURUSD back below 1,1700 📉 🇪🇺

ECB Deposit Rate Actual 2% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2.00%)

 

The European Central Bank maintained its key policy rates, including the deposit rate at 2%, in a consensus decision that highlighted rising risks to both economic growth and inflation.

Moving forward, the Governing Council will adhere to its meeting-by-meeting, data-dependent approach, with future interest rate adjustments hinging on new inflation forecasts that incorporate recent energy price shocks. Despite these challenges, the bank introduced no immediate hiking bias, asserting that it remains well-positioned to navigate the evolving risk landscape.

In the currency markets, EURUSD showed immediate sensitivity to the news, testing the 30-period exponential moving average (light purple) on the M15 interval. However, the pair soon rebounded from this technical support level and is currently trading back near the psychological 1.1700 mark.

 

Source: xStation5

30 April 2026, 13:46

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30 April 2026, 13:46

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BREAKING: The Bank of England holds interest rates steady.

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