BREAKING: Employment in Canada better than expected! 🍁📈

09.01.2025 - Employment Data from Canada (December): Employment Change : 8,2k (Expected: -5,5k; Previous: 53,6k) Full-Employment Change: 50,2k (Previous: -9,4k) Part-Time Employment Change: -42k (Previous: 63k)

: 8,2k (Expected: -5,5k; Previous: 53,6k) Average Hourly Rate: 3,7% (Previous: 4%)

Participation Rate: 65,4% (Previous: 65,1%)

Unemployment Change : 6,8% (Expected: 6,6%; Previous: 6,5%) Most recent data from Canada's labour market proven surprising. Market expected decline in employment, as well as large shift into part-time roles, but data publication showed the opposite. Employment increased and there was a very large shift into full-time employment. Average rate also increased, although less than expected. Participation rate increased slightly. In light of this data, the increase in unemployment above expectation proves especially perplexing. Market interpreted the data as a sign of strength of Canadian economy. CAD notes slight gains to USD. USDCAD (M1) Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.