CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

10:00 · 6 October 2025

BREAKING: EU Retail Sales In Line with Expectations

  • EU Retail Sales in Line with Forecasts
  • Minor Revision to Previous Reading

  • Retail sales for August (m/m): 0.1% (forecast 0.1%; previous -0.4%)
  • Retail sales for August (y/y): 1% (previous 2.1%)

In August, retail sales in the European Union increased by 0.1% month-on-month, seasonally adjusted, in line with economists' expectations. This is an improvement compared to July, when sales declined by 0.4%. On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew by 1%, indicating a slowdown in consumption growth across EU countries compared to August of the previous year.

Following the release of the data, the euro weakened against the dollar, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the consumption outlook in the Eurozone.

 

