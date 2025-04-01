Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Euro ticks higher despite lower core CPI reading from Eurozone

10:03 1 April 2025

Eurozone CPI (Y/Y) Mar P: 2.2% (est 2.2%; prev 2.3%)

- CPI (M/M): 0.6% (est 0.6%; prev 0.4%)

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

- Core CPI (Y/Y): 2.4% (est 2.5%; prev 2.6%)

The euro is resuming an upward momentum despite a lower core inflation reading, which is a dovish element in relation to possible further ECB decisions.

 

Source: xStation 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

02.04.2025
11:33

US500 loses 0.4% ahead of US ADP report and Liberation Day 📉

Today at 1:15 PM (GMT), we will receive the first US private labor market report for March – the ADP employment data – ahead of Friday’s...

 10:37

Liberation Day Arrives, the fight back begins

Investors have been waiting for the announcement of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, and today it will arrive. The President is set to announce the tariff...

 09:51

Chart of the day - GOLD (02.04.2025)

Gold is gaining 0.60% today, eliminating yesterday's losses and once again surpassing the level of 3130 USD per ounce. The rise is, of course, driven...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app