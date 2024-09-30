BREAKING: Euro Weakens Following Lagarde's Address to European Parliament

The euro experienced a decline after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivered a speech to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in the European Parliament. In her address, Lagarde presented a mixed economic outlook: While some survey indicators suggest headwinds for economic recovery, the ECB expects the recovery to strengthen over time.

The labor market remains resilient despite challenges.

The ECB is confident that inflation will return to its target, although a temporary increase is anticipated in Q4. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app This could fuel speculation that the ECB may accelerate the pace and deepen the level of rate cuts. The speech also comes after lower than expected inflation data from Germany and Italy, hence confirming dovish sentiment.

