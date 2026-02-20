BREAKING: European flash PMIs stronger than expected 📈EURUSD ticks higher

Preliminary February PMI readings for both services and manufacturing in the euro area and Germany showed improvement across all measures compared to the previous month. The only slight disappointment was eurozone services PMI, which came in marginally below expectations. Earlier PMI releases from France also surprised to the upside.
Eurozone
-
Services PMI (flash): 51.8 (forecast 51.9; previous 51.6)
-
Manufacturing PMI (flash): 50.8 (forecast 50.0; previous 49.5)
-
Composite PMI (flash): 51.9 (forecast 51.5; previous 51.3)
Germany
-
Services PMI (flash): 53.4 (forecast 52.4; previous 52.4)
-
Composite PMI (flash): 53.1 (forecast 52.3; previous 52.1)
- Manufacturing PMI (flash): 50.7 (forecast 49.5; previous 49.1)
