BREAKING: Eurozone economy slows down unexpectedly❗️EURUSD without direction 🇪🇺

10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone - preliminary (flash) macroeconomic data:

GDP (Q1 26): 0.1% QoQ (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)

CPI (April 26): 3% YoY (Forecast 3%, Previous 2.6%)

Core CPI (April 26): 2.2% YoY (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.3%)

Unemployment Rate (March, final): 6.2% (Forecast 6.2%, Previous 6.2%, Revision 6.3%)

According to the latest flash release from Eurostat, economic growth in both the EU and the Euro Area slowed to 0.1% QoQ in the first quarter of 2026, down from 0.2% in the previous quarter.

EURUSD is currently trading steadily near 1.1680, maintaining the same level seen during Fed Chair Powell's conference yesterday. This lack of volatility stems from today's consensus inflation data, which provided no new signals for the market to digest ahead of the ECB's monetary policy decision.

However, volatility is expected to spike during Christine Lagarde’s post-decision press conference. Investors are closely watching for any signs that the ECB might officially open the path toward interest rate hikes.

Source: xStation5