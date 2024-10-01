BREAKING: Eurozone flash CPI in line with expectations 🎯

10:00 AM BST, Eurozone - flash Inflation Data for September: CPI: 1.8% actual YoY vs forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

Core CPI: 2.7% actual YoY vs forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

CPI: -0.1% actual MoM vs forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The flash CPI reading came in as expected. However, the surprising decline in monthly dynamics could provide an argument for the market to maintain the current pace of rate cuts. As a result, the initial reaction has supported the euro against the US dollar. EUR/USD is currently facing resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Today's American ISM data, set to be released at 1:00 pm, will be crucial for the currency pair’s movement.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.