BREAKING: Eurozone PPI in line with expectations.

Eurozone – Producer Price Index PPI (September)
- m/m: -0,1% (forecast -0.1%; previous -0.3%)
- y/y: -0,2% (forecast -0.2%; previous -0.6%)
The Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for September fell slightly by 0.1% month-on-month, after a 0.3% decline in August, indicating a continued modest easing of producer cost pressures. On a year-on-year basis, PPI dropped 0.2%, in line with forecasts and an improvement from the previous 0.6% decline, signaling mild producer-side deflation. Overall, the data suggest that inflationary pressures remain moderate, with no immediate implications for ECB policy.
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉
