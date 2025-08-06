BREAKING: Eurozone retail sales rebound in June 🇪🇺 📈

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;

Retail Sales: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM; Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Retail sales rebound in the Euro Zone, although month-on-month reading slightly missed the expectations. Food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 0.2%, non-food products by 0.6% and automotive fuel by 0.4%, indicating stronger seasonal demand. EURUSD ticked slightly up, but the upper bound of the consolidation around 1.158 is still capping gains amid low trading volumes. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.