BREAKING: Eurozone retail sales rebound in June 🇪🇺 📈

10:02 6 August 2025

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Retail Sales Data for June:

  • Retail Sales: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;

  • Retail Sales: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

 

Retail sales rebound in the Euro Zone, although month-on-month reading slightly missed the expectations. Food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 0.2%, non-food products by 0.6% and automotive fuel by 0.4%, indicating stronger seasonal demand.

EURUSD ticked slightly up, but the upper bound of the consolidation around 1.158 is still capping gains amid low trading volumes.

 

