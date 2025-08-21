BREAKING: EURUSD dips after impressive PMI data 📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for August:
- S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.4; forecast 54.2; previous 55.7;
- S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 55.4; previous 55.1;
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.3; forecast 49.7; previous 49.8;
The flash US PMI data for August 2025 showed strong momentum, with the Composite Output Index rising to 55.4 (July: 55.1), the highest in eight months, signaling solid expansion. Manufacturing rebounded sharply as the PMI jumped to 53.3 from 49.8, its strongest reading since May 2022, while output surged to 55.2. Services activity remained robust at 55.4, though slightly down from 55.7 in July. Hiring accelerated, reaching one of the fastest rates in three years, amid rising backlogs of work. However, tariff-driven cost pressures pushed input prices to their steepest increase since early 2023, and selling price inflation hit a three-year high, suggesting stronger near-term inflation risks despite improved growth prospects.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.