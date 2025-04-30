BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower than expected ADP data

13:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April:
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 62K vs forecast 115K; previous 155K;
In April, private sector employment increased by 62,000 jobs and annual pay rose 4.5 percent, according to ADP's National Employment Report based on payroll data from over 25 million U.S. workers. Chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson noted that employers face hiring challenges amid economic uncertainty despite mostly positive data.
EURUSD gains after lower than expected ADP print.
