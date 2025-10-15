BREAKING: EURUSD muted after expected increase in French and Spanish inflation 🇫🇷 🇪🇸

- Both French and Spanish HICP inflation grew accroding to forecasts
- Both French and Spanish HICP inflation grew accroding to forecasts
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September:
-
French HICP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.1% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;
-
French HICP: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -1.1% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;
-
French CPI: actual 1.2% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
-
French CPI: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast -1.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:
-
Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
-
Spanish HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
Spanish CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
-
Spanish CPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
EURUSD briefly paused its gains following the release of inflation data from two Eurozone economies, but the broader weakness in the USD appears to be reinforcing today’s upward trend.
Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.