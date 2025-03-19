Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after in line CPI data from Eurozone 📌

10:04 19 March 2025

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for February:

  • CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;
  • CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
  • Core CPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;
  • Core CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Employment Data:

  • Wages in euro zone (Q4): actual 4.10% YoY; previous 4.30% YoY;

Euro area annual inflation fell to 2.3% in February 2025 from 2.5% in January, while EU inflation declined to 2.7% from 2.8%. The lowest inflation rates were in France (0.9%), Ireland (1.4%), and Finland (1.5%), while Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.2%), and Estonia (5.1%) had the highest. Inflation dropped in 14 EU countries, remained stable in six, and rose in seven. Services contributed the most to euro area inflation (+1.66 pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.52 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.14 pp), and energy (+0.01 pp).

 

 

