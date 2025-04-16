Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after in line Eurozone CPI 📌

10:01 16 April 2025

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for March:

  • CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
  • CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
  • Core CPI: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
  • Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
  • HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
  • HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
  • CPI ex Tobacco: actual 2.1% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
  • CPI ex Tobacco: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

 

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.04.2025
10:25

Chart of the day: EURUSD (17.04.2025)

The EURUSD has once again moderated its upward trend after a recent rally, as markets await today’s interest rate decision from the European Central...

 07:41

Economic calendar: all eyes on ECB and Philly Fed (17.04.2025)

On Thursday, macroeconomics comes back into the limelight. After the unexpectedly high drop in energy prices in Germany, the session in Europe will be...

 07:03

BREAKING: German PPI goes negative unexpectedly❗️DE40 ticks up

06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for March: Yearly German PPI: actual -0.2% YoY; forecast 0.4% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY; Monthly...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app