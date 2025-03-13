Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD muted after lower PPI data 📄📌

12:33 13 March 2025

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for February:

  • Core PPI: actual 3.4% YoY; forecast 3.6% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;
  • Core PPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
  • PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 3.3% YoY; previous 3.4% YoY;
  • PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
  • PPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.3% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY;
  • PPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 226.00K; previous 224.50K;
  • Initial Jobless Claims: actual 220K; forecast 226K; previous 222K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,870K; forecast 1,900K; previous 1,897K;

The data did not cause significant market movements. PPI inflation came in below expectations, following a substantial decline in oil prices during the same period. The labor market report (jobless claims) showed figures in line with expectations, remaining at a low level.

 

 

