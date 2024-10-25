BREAKING: EURUSD muted after US Durable Goods 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for September: Durables Excluding Defense: actual -1.1% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM;

Durable Goods Orders: actual -0.8% MoM; forecast -1.1% MoM; previous -0.8% MoM;

Core Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; In September 2024, U.S. durable goods new orders fell by $2.2 billion, or 0.8%, to $284.8 billion, driven by a 3.1% drop in transportation equipment orders. Shipments also decreased by $1.8 billion, or 0.6%, to $287.3 billion, largely due to transportation equipment's 2.4% decline. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Unfilled orders rose slightly by 0.2%, reaching $1,391.2 billion, while inventories declined by $1.0 billion, or 0.2%, to $528.3 billion. Nondefense capital goods orders decreased 4.5%, while defense orders rose by 6.4%.

